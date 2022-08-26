Saving Ticino’s disappearing glaciers

The consequences of global warming mean the glaciers in canton Ticino, southern Switzerland, will have pretty much vanished in about ten years.

By 2030 there will hardly be anything left of the Basòdino glacier, and in the following decades very few of the country’s 1,400 glaciers will remain. But there are people who believe the glaciers can be saved thanks to an idea that is as simple as it is original.

In this 2020 documentary by Swiss public television, RSI, experts explain why the glaciers are retreating, what this means for mountain communities, flora and fauna, and how an idea that came to a professor of environmental science when he was out fishing – and which he himself admits is “completely crazy” – could protect the glaciers in an absolutely sustainable way.