The avalanche survivors

Two Swiss skiers who were lucky to have survived an avalanche released this video as a warning to others. It shows how one of them nearly died. The brothers admitted having "misjudged" the risks. 27 people have already lost their lives in the Swiss Alps this winter.⁠⁠

This content was published on March 26, 2021 - 13:42

Lake and Forrest Schorderet, passionate freeriders, were hit as they were skiing in the mountains near Saint-Luc in southern Switzerland. For five minutes, Forrest and two friends searched frantically for Lake, buried under the avalanche they had unleashed.⁠⁠

A few days later, the former French snowboard champion Julie Pomagalski, 40, was also swept away by an avalanche in the central Swiss canton of Uri. Her guide was also killed.⁠⁠ (SRF/swissinfo.ch)