The Lauberhorn downhill – the mountain of fate

The classic Lauberhorn downhill ski race has been a World Cup fixture since the race circuit started 55 years ago. The Lauberhorn race was first run in 1930.

This content was published on February 4, 2022 - 08:45

The historic race is a two-and-a-half-minute plunge down the Lauberhorn mountain in the shadow of the infamous Eiger and the neighbouring Alpine giants the Monch and the Jungfrau. The route has not changed much over the years, snaking its way down via classic sections such as the Hundschopf jump and the Hanneggschuss to the edge of the Wengen village.

The legendary downhill race provides a huge spectacle that often attracts crowds of over 30,000 fans, as well as many others following around the world. Over the years it has also become more exclusive. From the stands VIPs sip champagne and munch on canapés as racers fly past.

But how dangerous is the iconic course for racers? The 2019 documentary by Swiss public television SRF talks to the race organisers and relives the tragic events of January 18, 1991, when 20-year-old Austrian Gernot Reinstadler lost his life after a heavy fall on the last jump of his downhill qualifying run.