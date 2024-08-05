Galderma gains L’Oréal as a new major shareholder

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss skincare specialist Galderma is entering into a partnership with the French cosmetics group L'Oréal. As part of the cooperation, L'Oréal will acquire a 10% stake in Galderma.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

A corresponding letter of intent has been signed with L’Oréal, Galderma announced on Monday. Both companies intend to work together in the future as part of a “scientific partnership” in the research and development of new skin care products.

Among other things, the focus will be on products designed to reduce the signs of skin ageing.

As part of this new partnership, L’Oréal is acquiring a 10% stake in Galderma. An agreement to this effect has been concluded with the sellers Sunshine SwissCo AG (a consortium led by EQT), Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Auba Investment Pte Ltd. The parties have agreed not to disclose the price of the share package.

There will be no changes to Galderma’s Board of Directors as a result of L’Oréal’s investment.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

