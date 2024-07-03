Swiss cement firm Holcim abandons Holderbank site after 114 years

Holcim will close its historic Holderbank site in the canton of Aargau in 2026.

The 200 or so employees will move to the company’s headquarters in Zug. Those affected have been informed, the building materials giant said on Wednesday.

The transfer of operations to Zug marks the end of Holcim’s presence in the Aargau town where the company was born 114 years ago and whose name it originally took. Holcim explained that the move to the head office was intended to improve collaboration between employees and the various departments. “The merger of site and offices will not result in any downsizing. There will be no redundancies,” the cement maker assured.

“We support all employees in their move to Zug,” said a company spokesman interviewed by the AWP news agency. Holcim offers financial support to those concerned for their commute to work or change of residence.

Prior to the transfer of employees, the Zug headquarters will be renovated and expanded. The spokesman said that in future, more than 400 people would be working at the Zug site.

