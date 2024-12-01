Holcim selling business in Nigeria to Chinese cement group
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim wants to sell its shares in the Nigeria-based Lafarge Africa PLC Group to the Chinese cement manufacturer Huaxin Cement. The sale price is one billion dollars on a 100 percent basis.
