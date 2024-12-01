Holcim selling business in Nigeria to Chinese cement group

The Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim wants to sell its shares in the Nigeria-based Lafarge Africa PLC Group to the Chinese cement manufacturer Huaxin Cement. The sale price is one billion dollars on a 100 percent basis.

According to an agreement announced on Sunday, the Chinese Group will take over Holcim’s stake of 83.81%.

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2025. Lafarge Africa PL specialises in the production and distribution of cement.