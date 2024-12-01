Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Multinational companies

Holcim selling business in Nigeria to Chinese cement group

Holcim sells business in Nigeria to Chinese cement group
Holcim sells business in Nigeria to Chinese cement group Keystone-SDA
Holcim selling business in Nigeria to Chinese cement group
The Swiss cement manufacturer Holcim wants to sell its shares in the Nigeria-based Lafarge Africa PLC Group to the Chinese cement manufacturer Huaxin Cement. The sale price is one billion dollars on a 100 percent basis.

According to an agreement announced on Sunday, the Chinese Group will take over Holcim’s stake of 83.81%.

+ Swiss multinationals: global heavyweights in high-risk sectors

The transaction is expected to be completed in 2025. Lafarge Africa PL specialises in the production and distribution of cement.

