Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
Debate
Multinational companies

How have medicine shortages impacted your healthcare experience?

Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Have you been to a pharmacy and been told that your medicine isn’t available? Shortages of everything from antibiotics to common painkillers are a growing problem in Switzerland along with many other countries.

Solutions are now being discussed in Switzerland and elsewhere including early warning systems, stockpiling, subsidising generic production, and even nationalising some companies.

What has your experience been with medicine shortages and what do you think should be done about them? Join the discussion and let us know!

More

Join the conversation!

Contributions must adhere to our guidelines. If you have questions or wish to suggest other ideas for debates, please, get in touch!
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

The latest debates

The newest opportunities to discuss and debate key topics with readers from around the world

Biweekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

See all newsletters

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR