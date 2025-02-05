Macron denies involvement in Nestlé Waters scandal

Nestlé water: there was no "agreement" or "connivance", according to Macron Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

French President Emmanuel Macron denied any “agreement” or “collusion” with the Swiss company Nestlé over the bottled water scandal on Tuesday. French media investigations alleged that the presidency permitted the company to sell non-compliant water.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Eaux Nestlé: il n’y a eu ni “entente” ni “connivence”, selon Macron Original Read more: Eaux Nestlé: il n’y a eu ni “entente” ni “connivence”, selon Macron

“I am not aware of these matters. There was no agreement with anyone and no collusion with anyone,” Macron told reporters.

In early 2024, Nestlé Waters, a subsidiary of the Swiss food giant, admitted to using banned microfiltration systems to ensure the ‘food safety’ of its mineral waters.

+ Nestlé Waters on trial in France over illegal waste dumps

An investigation published on Tuesday by the French newspaper Le Monde and Radio France claimed that the French Prime Minister at the time and the Élysée allowed Nestlé to market non-compliant water that posed a health risk. This was despite health authorities recommending a ban on these products starting in 2023.