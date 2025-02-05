Macron denies involvement in Nestlé Waters scandal
French President Emmanuel Macron denied any “agreement” or “collusion” with the Swiss company Nestlé over the bottled water scandal on Tuesday. French media investigations alleged that the presidency permitted the company to sell non-compliant water.
An investigation published on Tuesday by the French newspaper Le Monde and Radio France claimed that the French Prime Minister at the time and the Élysée allowed Nestlé to market non-compliant water that posed a health risk. This was despite health authorities recommending a ban on these products starting in 2023.
