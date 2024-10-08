NGO accuses tobacco industry and Switzerland of human rights violations

Smoking causes around 9,500 deaths in Switzerland every year and 8 million worldwide. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

In a report published on Tuesday, the anti-smoking association OxySuisse has accused multinationals in the tobacco industry of violating human rights and the Swiss authorities of being complacent towards them.

2 minutes

RTS

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Produced in collaboration with the US organisation Action on Smoking and Health, the OxySuisse reportExternal link analyses the tobacco industry’s influence from a human rights perspective.

According to the report, the tobacco industry is incompatible with fundamental human rights. The production and marketing of addictive and deadly products violates the right to health, the right to life and the right to a healthy environment, OxySuisse says.

Smoking causes around 9,500 deaths in Switzerland every year and 8 million worldwide.

More

More Why Switzerland has one of the world’s strongest tobacco lobbies This content was published on With Sunday’s vote, Switzerland is bringing its tobacco control regime in line with Europe. Why did it take so long? Read more: Why Switzerland has one of the world’s strongest tobacco lobbies

The association points out that Switzerland is lagging far behind in the fight against smoking, coming 36th out of 37 European countries.

According to OxySuisse, this delay can be explained by the weight of the tobacco industry in the Swiss Confederation. “The presence in Switzerland of two of the country’s influential tobacco multinationals is one of the reasons for the failure to implement effective smoking prevention policies,” Michela Canevascini, Director of OxySuisse, told Swiss public television RTS on Tuesday.

“We (Switzerland, editor’s note) often give priority to the commercial interests of these companies to the detriment of the Swiss population’s right to health.”

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.