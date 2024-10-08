Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

NGO accuses tobacco industry and Switzerland of human rights violations

cigarettes
Smoking causes around 9,500 deaths in Switzerland every year and 8 million worldwide. Keystone / Anthony Anex
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
NGO accuses tobacco industry and Switzerland of human rights violations
Listening: NGO accuses tobacco industry and Switzerland of human rights violations

In a report published on Tuesday, the anti-smoking association OxySuisse has accused multinationals in the tobacco industry of violating human rights and the Swiss authorities of being complacent towards them.

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Produced in collaboration with the US organisation Action on Smoking and Health, the OxySuisse reportExternal link analyses the tobacco industry’s influence from a human rights perspective.

According to the report, the tobacco industry is incompatible with fundamental human rights. The production and marketing of addictive and deadly products violates the right to health, the right to life and the right to a healthy environment, OxySuisse says.

Smoking causes around 9,500 deaths in Switzerland every year and 8 million worldwide.

More

The association points out that Switzerland is lagging far behind in the fight against smoking, coming 36th out of 37 European countries.

According to OxySuisse, this delay can be explained by the weight of the tobacco industry in the Swiss Confederation. “The presence in Switzerland of two of the country’s influential tobacco multinationals is one of the reasons for the failure to implement effective smoking prevention policies,” Michela Canevascini, Director of OxySuisse, told Swiss public television RTS on Tuesday.

“We (Switzerland, editor’s note) often give priority to the commercial interests of these companies to the detriment of the Swiss population’s right to health.”

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Lausanne: tl to go all-electric in 2030

More

Lausanne public transport to go all-electric by 2030

This content was published on The company that runs public transport in the Swiss city of Lausanne intends to convert its entire fleet of vehicles to electric power within the next five years.

Read more: Lausanne public transport to go all-electric by 2030

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR