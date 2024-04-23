Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Multinational companies

Novartis proposes Giovanni Caforio as next chair   

A plain white factory building with the Novartis logo on the side: ‘Novartis’ in turquoise text and on the left three lines resembling a mortar and pestle — two smooth strokes in dark red and orange curve around a straight vertical turquoise line.
Current Novartis chair Jörg Reinhardt will not stand for re-election in 2025 after a 12-year term of office and will retire as planned. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Change is afoot in the upper echelons of Novartis, with Giovanni Caforio set to be elected as the next chair of its board of directors at the 2025 Annual General Meeting.  

He will replace current chair Jörg Reinhardt, who will not stand for re-election in 2025 after a 12-year term of office and will retire as planned. 

New chair designate Caforio has spent a large part of his professional career at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS). He was CEO from May 2015 to November 2023 and served as executive chair from May 2017 to March 2024.

+ Swiss pharma’s big bet on Slovenia

Under his leadership, BMS successfully transformed itself into a global medicines company with strong capabilities in research and development as well as commercialisation, Novartis wrote in a statement on Tuesday. 

Caforio was born in Italy and is a trained physician. He holds both Italian and US citizenship, and speaks fluent Italian, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and English. 

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp/sb 

