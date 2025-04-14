EU approves Roche drug Columvi for lymphoma treatment
The European Commission has approved Roche's Columvi as the first bispecific antibody for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after initial therapy, the pharmaceutical giant announced on Monday.
The approval is based on the result of the phase III Starglo trial, during which Columvi – combined with Gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx) – demonstrated a “statistically and clinically significant improvement in survival” compared to other treatments, Roche explained.
Relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is an aggressive cancer with a high risk of progression, which means that urgent and effective treatments are needed. In primary analyses, a 41% reduction in the risk of death was found among patients treated with Columvi and GemOx.
