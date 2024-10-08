Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be advertised or sold for direct consumption because it can expose people to germs such as Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Listeria, Brucella, and Salmonella.

However, the Alpine nation still has about 400 raw milk vending machines operated by farms scattered across the country.

Swiss dairy farmers comply with the regulations by sticking a label on the vending machines that warns buyers that they must heat the milk.

This loophole allows consumers to buy unpasteurised milk even though they run the risk of food poisoning.

What are your thoughts on the sale of raw milk? How should it be regulated?