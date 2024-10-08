Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?
Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be advertised or sold for direct consumption because it can expose people to germs such as Campylobacter, Cryptosporidium, E. coli, Listeria, Brucella, and Salmonella.
However, the Alpine nation still has about 400 raw milk vending machines operated by farms scattered across the country.
Swiss dairy farmers comply with the regulations by sticking a label on the vending machines that warns buyers that they must heat the milk.
More
Raw milk: regulatory loophole gives Swiss the freedom to skip pasteurisation
This loophole allows consumers to buy unpasteurised milk even though they run the risk of food poisoning.
What are your thoughts on the sale of raw milk? How should it be regulated?
Raw milk _ Each human is born with ..choices..
Another of the typically Swiss pathologies! But what danger is there in consuming raw milk, the staple food of the Swiss until a century ago? And not only of the Swiss, but of all mountain and lowland peoples.
Un altra delle paturnie tipicamente elvetiche! Ma che pericolo ci sarà mai nel consumo di latte crudo, alimento basilare degli Svizzeri fino a un secolo fa? E non solo degli svizzeri, ma di tutti i popoli di montagna , ma anche di pianura.
I bought milk from a vending machine and had no idea that I am supposed to heat it. I strongly suspect most people also don't know that. Most of us are not farmers. Even if you are a farmer, you don't know what is going on inside someone else's farm. If you are selling a product to the public, it is on YOU to ensure it is safe for a very simple reason: the public cannot come into your farm, factory or whatever to see what is going on, and even if they could do that, they would not know what to look for, because we are not all doctors, engineers, etc. Therefore, it is completely silly to say that people can evaluate the risks for themselves. People literally have zero information to go on, and even if they had all the data, they would not know what to do with it. Is 5 bactria per liter too much? Less than 0.01% of people know what to do with data like that. This is exactly the type of situation where government regulation is a benefit to both the producer (by giving potential customers an actual good reason reason to be confident in the product, despite not being an expert in testing of that product) and consumer (who is protected against unsafe products).
Was the instruction label to heat the milk not visible enough? Do you think the vending machine should also have a warning mentioning the risks of drinking the raw milk?
'Product safe'! It is the new obsession of our times, as if everyone out there is plotting to poison us with everything: drinks, fruit and vegetables, sweets, bread and whatever else. And will chocolate be safe, or will it too be manipulated? If we go on at this rate, we will delight psychologists and psychiatrists who will have to convince us to feed ourselves anyway, perhaps with the help of (safe?) tranquillisers.
"Prodotto sicuro" ! È la nuova ossessione dei tempi nostri, come se là fuori tramassero tutti quanti di avvelenarci con ogni cosa: bevande, frutta e verdura, dolci, pane e quant'altro. E il cioccolato sarà sicuro, oppure manipolato pure lui? Andando avanti di questo passo, faremo la gioia di psicologi e psichiatri che dovranno convincerci ad alimentarci comunque magari con l'ausilio di tranquillanti (sicuri?)
What a question. I've been drinking raw cow milk since I was two (57years). Raw and not heated. For centuries humans did it and survived and in those days the hygiene wasn't on the level of today. In Switzerland I can buy my raw milk directly from the farm and help so the local economy.
Or urge for more and more hygiene will kill us more likely than the dirt we eat.
In Ireland there's a big red warning on cheese produced from raw milk but none on processed food with long lists of additives, preservatives, sugars or artificial sweeteners, flavor enhancers etc.
How far have we come that natural is dangerous and artificial is healthy.
Yes, and for centuries, life was much harsher than it is now. For most of human existence, dying young from some miserable disease was very normal. Whereas, nowadays, dying of old age is a fairly common privilege. If we had kept doing things the same way, we definitely would not be enjoying such radical improvements in health.
In particular, Louis Pasteur has no doubt save millions if not billions of lives.
Although you are around to tell us about you milk drinking habits, we have to consider that who died of food poisoning have no chance to tell us their cautionary antecdotes.
Ridiculous objection: but then how far do we want to go? All of us living to be centenarians with a thousand precautions and expensive remedies?
We also know that nowadays we do not so much increase real life, but rather prolong long old age, perhaps as demented people and in increasingly crowded old people's homes. Will these also be 'safe'? One will always have to die.
Ridicola obiezione: ma poi fin dove vogliamo arrivare ? Tutti quanti campare centenari con mille precauzioni e costosi rimedi?
Si sa pure che oggi non si aumenta tanto la vera vita, ma si prolunga piuttosto la lunga vecchiaia, magari da dementi e in case per anziani sempre più affollate. Saranno poi "sicure" anche queste? Morire si dovrà pur sempre.
Oho, the worries good old Switzerland has. The rest of the world would be happy to worry about fresh or not so fresh milk.
Well done!
Zürcher Oberland has many farmers with fresh foods produce and one of which; is fresh cows' milk. The direct tank in farmlands where fresh milk untreated is absolutely delicious and creamy but for consumption of milk by minors incl. Infants & Children (or keeping fresh milk for longer periods of time) it needs to be pasteurised UHT
Why would anybody give their children UHT milk? This milk is dead. Then you can as well give them water to drink.
Infants and children can drink raw milk as good as adults. I did it sonce I was two. Or Swiss milk is so damn hygienic, even raw milk keeps for more than a week in the fridge.
If the public is treated as though they are stupid, by implementing regulation upon regulation on everything, we risk dumbing down society AND restricting freedoms. And then of course, there has to be a budget to maintain and enforce all these laws etc.
Besides, where are the factual numbers showing high cases of poisoning etc. My family and I drank raw milk for a few years and never had an issue. The milk, by the way was absolutely amazing!
Good for you! If the raw milk works for you, then great!
It does not mean it works for everyone and if there are some fatal allergy reaction, this will be shut down. Unfortunate but almost always true outcome.
Have a great day!
Almost everyone in this era knows the benefits and consequences of doing what they do. I think people should should be left to go to their decisions and preferences.
If cigarettes are sold, I’m fine with raw milk. As long as people know the risks… and the potential risks of raw milk can be minimized, not like cigarettes
People should be allowed to buy what they want. They have to know the risks and then take the risks. Health Insurance companies can exclude them from the coverage. WE can then have lesser amount of such people in our society and it could be beneficial to all.
Dear HAT, what do you mean by having "lesser amount of such people in our society"? People who drink raw milk?
I meant people who take unnecessary risks and end up killing themselves. We cannot be babysitters to all people. People are free to do what they wish. But they should not burden the other people who take less risks and they live longer.
Don't be a cancel culturist. Don't take every written comment literally.
"I meant people who take unnecessary risks and end up killing themselves."?
In this case, the same should apply to drug users who overdose! No prevention treatment by any public care service Police, Ambulances, Hospitals etc.), generally at our expense as very common our days. Well?
disagree... there is a whole debate about health insurance companies NOT being allowed to exclude. This is an important ethical point with deep ramifications. In the USA, people can be refused insurance cover if they had e.g. breast cancer and so on. This is not acceptable.
I am pretty sure Health Insurance companies exclude drugs-taking from their coverage. Preventive measures are important to discourage people from taking risky consumption of controversial or unverified foods or drugs.
Police, ambulances and hospitals are reactional functions. They save people who may have not know or they are wilful taking such foods.
I am stating my opinion and happy to discuss it further in a civil manner.
Hallo, thank you for sharing your thoughts. We are not talking about cancer, which is usually not preventable by healthy living or healthy eating. They just occur.
I am happy to discuss further but only if it makes sense.
USA is a different society and a different mindset when it comes to health insurance. Don't bring them in.
The new pandemic of raw milk drinkers. Really. Drinking alcohol, smoking, using droges ( legal and illegal ones and especially pharmaceutical ones), driving motorcycles, working too much, eating too much and the wrong things, doing too little sports, sleep to little etc. this are the risk takers that'll most probably leave this earth earlier than the crazy raw milk drinkers.
In India the fear is of mycobacterium Boris causing tuberculosis. Raw milk is purchased by many from farmland and collectives but always boiled before consumption. I am against raw milk being drunk outright.
Well, then don't do it. I'm against smoking, so I don't do it but let the others decide for themselves.
Plus: Switzerland is definitely not India!
In France I have seen microfiltred milk available. Passing the milk through a bacterial filter removes the risk of infection while not damaging the flavour or proteins. Unclear if this would be sufficient for viruses though.
Good point. Yes, microfiltered milk is sold in France. Would you drink it?
I would not expect Swiss farmers to be easily able to microfilter their milk. (technology, cost, time vs no benefit), if this were to be a condition for continued sales then most farmers would no longer supply vending machines and the sale of unpasteurised milk would rapidly decline.
Join the conversation!