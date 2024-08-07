Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss companies must adapt to EU bottle cap regulation

An open PET bottle with a cap attached to the neck to reduce waste and littering, photographed on Thursday, 4 July 2024 in Zurich. Since 3 July 2024, PET bottles must have a cap attached to the neck of the bottle in accordance with EU regulations. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
As of July 3, the European Union (EU) has mandated that caps on PET bottles and Tetra Pak cartons must stay attached even after being unscrewed, aiming to reduce plastic waste in the environment. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Plastic bottles in the European Union (EU) must now have caps that remain attached once unscrewed. Although this regulation does not apply in Switzerland, Swiss companies must still adapt, entailing additional work.

3 minutes
Fabio Storni, RTS

Consumers and the industry alike must adjust to this change. Corvaglia, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of plastic closures, is based in Thurgau. The company produces 80 billion units annually across its subsidiaries, accounting for 20% of the global market.

+Why Switzerland is not the best at recycling waste

The new European directive has compelled the industry to overhaul its production within just four years. Romeo Corvaglia, chairman of the board of directors, told French-speaking Swiss radio and television (RTS), “Initially, we resisted this regulation because we thought it was too burdensome for the industry and that the money spent here could be better spent on other things.”

The company has invested CHF10 million ($12 million) in developing the new closures, primarily for export to Europe. However, there is no such requirement for the Swiss market, and many Swiss drinks manufacturers continue using the conventional system.

+Artificial intelligence used to detect plastic waste at sea

Rivella, a company in the canton of Aargau, fills up to 26,000 bottles per hour during the summer peak, using traditional caps. “We don’t see any advantage for these fixed caps in Switzerland,” Martina Pfeiffer, supply chain manager at Rivella, told RTS. “We have a good recycling system, and consumers are also sceptical about the new closures.”

Rivella also exports to France and Luxembourg, necessitating the use of both types of closures and incurring additional costs. “We have extra batches where we have to change the closures. The effort is much greater, especially in planning,” said Pfeiffer.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

