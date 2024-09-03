Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Multinational companies

Swiss economy outperforms weak European industry

The pharma sector saw growth in Switzerland
The pharma sector saw growth in Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss economy outperforms weak European industry
Listening: Swiss economy outperforms weak European industry

The Swiss economy benefited from strong expansion in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry in the second quarter of 2024. The weak economy in Europe, on the other hand, is a drag.

This content was published on
5 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In the period from April to June 2024, real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.5% on an adjusted basis compared to the previous quarter, which was “slightly above average”, as announced by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) on Tuesday. GDP had grown by 0.3% in each of the previous two quarters.

Weak industry in Europe

According to the Seco figures, value added in the manufacturing sector, i.e. in traditional industry, grew at an above-average rate of +2.6% in the second quarter. The chemical and pharmaceutical industry in particular (+8.4%) achieved strong quarterly growth thanks to the dynamic development of exports.

+ Who benefits from Swiss free trade agreements?

“The Swiss sector mix with the strong pharmaceutical industry has had a positive impact on the country’s GDP,” Felicitas Kemeny, Head of the Economic Affairs Division at Seco, told the news agency AWP. This is in comparison to Germany, for example, where the crisis-ridden automotive and machinery industries are predominant.

The weak development of industry in Germany, as in other European countries, has also led to a decline in value added in all sectors except pharmaceuticals.

Foreign trade as a pillar

According to Seco, foreign trade as a whole was also a “significant pillar of growth”. Exports of goods rose by 6.9% thanks to pharmaceutical exports, while exports of services increased by 1.5%.

Domestic demand, on the other hand, stagnated, as did imports of goods and services. Investment in equipment (-1.4%) even fell slightly, with less being invested in vehicles in particular, but also in machinery and research and development, according to Seco.

This was offset by moderate increases in construction investment (+0.5%) and consumer spending. Both government consumption (+0.2%) and private consumption (+0.3%) grew at a below-average rate in the quarter under review – the latter supported primarily by spending on housing and healthcare, but also in the restaurant and hotel services sector, for example.

However, the slowdown should not be over-interpreted. “Private consumption was slightly less strong than in the last quarter,” said Kemeny. However, the environment is still not bad with the stable development on the labor market and consumer sentiment, which is at a low level but has recently improved.

Meanwhile, stagnating domestic demand was reflected in a weak increase in value added in the services sector, with considerable heterogeneity between the individual sectors, as Seco emphasises. In the hospitality industry (+2.7%), for example, value added increased significantly, while the healthcare and social services sector (+1.1%) also grew. On the other hand, financial services (-0.2%), retail trade (-0.4%) and trade as a whole (-1.2%) recorded moderate declines.

“Quite respectable”

Economists are generally positive about today’s figures. “The Swiss economy picked up quite a bit in the second quarter,” says Brian Mandt from LUKB, for example. And Thomas Gitzel from VP Bank says: “In view of the adverse global economic environment, Swiss GDP growth is certainly respectable.”

However, he points out that sluggish economic development in the neighboring eurozone is dampening Swiss growth. Mandt from LUKB takes a similar view. However, he assumes that the investment climate will brighten and that investment in equipment will then make a positive contribution to economic growth again.

Felicitas Kemeny from Seco expects the pace of expansion to remain “moderate”. Indicators such as the KOF Barometer, the Purchasing Managers’ Index PMI and consumer sentiment suggest this. However, a new GDP forecast from Seco will not follow for a good two weeks.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Switzerland reopens embassy in Iraq

More

Swiss embassy in Iraq reopens

This content was published on Swiss foreign ministry judges Iraq security situation to be sufficiently improved for an embassy.

Read more: Swiss embassy in Iraq reopens
The Swiss want more diversity and social mixing

More

The Swiss live in socio-economic bubbles

This content was published on The Swiss live in "bubbles". They have few opportunities to meet people of different ages, wealth or educational backgrounds, according to a study.

Read more: The Swiss live in socio-economic bubbles

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR