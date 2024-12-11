Proposed simplified procedure for Swiss pesticide approval divides opinion
Simplified authorisation of plant protection products in Switzerland has prompted fears of a pesticide invasion on the left. The right, on the other hand, considers the measure necessary, according to the results of the consultation on the project drawn up by a parliamentary commission.
The Swiss People’s Party, Centre Party, the Radical-Liberals and the business association Scienceindustries are in favour of the project, the consultation on which ended on Monday. In their view, the current pesticide approval procedure is too long, complicated and costly. This view is also shared by the agrarian cantons of Basel-Country and Schwyz.
The Social Democrats, the Greens, an umbrella organisation for various nature protection groups and the Swiss Water Protection Association are opposed to the project, which provides for a simplified procedure for plant protection products already authorised in a neighbouring EU country. They fear that Switzerland will end up with more pesticides than anywhere else in Europe.
