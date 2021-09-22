Campaigners want better access to education for immigrants

The right to education also applies to asylum seekers according to an alliance of NGOs. © Keystone/Urs Flüeler

An alliance of non-governmental groups has called for improved access to education for refugees in Switzerland.

The groups said they had collected more than 17,000 signatures for a non-binding petition, demanding a right to education regardless of the legal status of individuals.

Refugees, asylum-seekers and illegal immigrants often faced insurmountable obstacles, they said on Wednesday.

The alliance also said families who fled to Switzerland needed appropriate housing and access to regular schools for their children and for adults to be able to benefit from further education classes to ease integration into society.

They said national and cantonal institutions should ensure that immigrants with higher education can enrol at Swiss universities and their diplomas are more easily recognised.

The campaign by human rights groupsExternal link, trade unions and volunteers was launched last October.