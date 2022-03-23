Cooperation with Rotterdam a ‘huge opportunity’, says Swiss minister

Swiss minister Simonetta Sommaruga's visit to the Netherlands included the port of Rotterdam, important for transport and energy supply. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland and the Netherlands plan to boost cooperation on energy supply and renewables, the Swiss government said on Wednesday.

Speaking during a visit to the Netherlands, Swiss Environment, Transport and Energy Minister Simonetta Sommaruga described this as a “huge opportunity”, particularly increased cooperation between the Rhine ports of Basel and Rotterdam. She stressed the importance of Rotterdam for energy supply, especially hydrogen, petroleum and liquid gas.

“Both Switzerland and the Netherlands are working to reduce their dependence on Russian gas and to secure their energy supply for the coming winter,” her department said in a press releaseExternal link. “Both countries are also focusing on the development of renewable energy. They have agreed to deepen their cooperation in the field of capturing, storing and removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

Sommaruga met during her visit on Tuesday and Wednesday with her Dutch counterparts Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) and Vivianne Heijnen (Environment), signing a declaration of intent to collaborate on renewables. She also visited the port of Rotterdam, which is currently developing its hydrogen capacity, and the Netherlands also wants to increase its liquefied gas capacity in the port.

During the visit Martina Gmür, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Swiss Rhine Ports, signed a declaration of intent with the Port of Rotterdam to develop cooperation in the field of renewable energy, as the Swiss Rhine ports have set themselves the goal of becoming "green ports", according to Gmür.

