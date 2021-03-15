Covid-19 test offensive starts in Switzerland

Schools should carry out repeated tests using pooled saliva samples to improve prevention and detect outbreaks early. Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Rapid Covid tests are now free for everyone in Switzerland, regardless of whether they have symptoms or not. The government says this is an important step towards further relaxation of the coronavirus measures.

This content was published on March 15, 2021 - 09:40

Keystone-SDA/ts

As of Monday the government, which has set aside CHF1 billion ($1.07 billion) for the operation, will cover the costs of rapid tests in all previously approved testing institutions, in addition to the approved costs for lab-based PCR tests.

Only PCR tests that are required for entry into another country will remain subject to a fee, the government saidExternal link.

As soon as the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) releases self-tests for the market, every person in Switzerland will be able to obtain five such self-tests per month free of charge from a chemist. Companies, institutions and schools are also to carry out pool tests free of charge.

With increased prevention and early detection of local outbreaks, the government wanted to support the gradual re-opening of social and economic life, it said on Friday.

The test offensive is aimed in particular at containing any further spread of the new variants of the coronavirus. In addition, blind spots in the infection process are to be better identified.

However, the government also warned of the risks of expanding mass testing. Every test result was only a snapshot, it said. What’s more, self-tests were significantly less reliable than PCR tests. A negative test should not lead to a false sense of security and unreasonable and reckless behaviour, it said.

According to Health Minister Alain Berset, one of the aims is for around 40% of the mobile population in companies, schools and universities to be regularly tested in future. This is now possible because there is sufficient capacity in the laboratories. A year ago, this was not the case, he said.