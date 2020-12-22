First vaccines arrive in Switzerland, first jabs on Wednesday

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine needs to be stored at -70 degrees celsius. Keystone / Pfizer Handout

Switzerland has received an initial batch of 107,000 Covid-19 vaccines, with first jabs to be administered from Wednesday. A national campaign has also been launched to inform the population about vaccination.

This content was published on December 22, 2020 - 15:52

Keystone-SDA/dos

An army spokesman confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday that 107,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had been safely delivered and were being checked and prepared to be sent out across the country.

The vaccine, which must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, will first be housed by the Armed Forces Pharmacy before being distributed to the cantons, which can store the vials in refrigerators for a maximum of five days.

This should allow some early implementers to soon begin their vaccination campaigns: some hospitals in central Switzerland plan to begin giving jabs to vulnerable residents over 65 as of Wednesday December 23. The main nationwide campaign will begin on January 4.

All in all, including deals with Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, which have not yet been approved, Switzerland has ordered 15 million doses for its population of around 8.5 million.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorised just last Saturday by Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products; the batch arrived today marks the first of some three million which authorities have ordered.

Info campaign

Also on Tuesday, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) launched its national vaccination information campaign at a news conference in Bern.

According to the campaign – available online in English – the main goal of vaccination is to reduce serious illness and death, with the secondary goal of reducing the burden on the Swiss health system, which is currently under strain.

However, they reiterated that vaccination, which is free of charge, is also not mandatory – it is up to each and every individual to decide themselves if they want to take it, said Adrian Kammer, who is heading up the campaign for the FOPH.

Nationally, four priority groups have been identified for receiving the jab before the general population: firstly high-risk people (over 75s, those with chronic illnesses, then over 65s); then healthcare staff or carers in close contact with patients; then close contacts of high-risk people; finally, those living or working in communal facilities of increased outbreak risk.