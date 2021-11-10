No reason for overhaul of Swiss tourism strategy, government says

"Take a holiday in Switzerland. It will be good for you and also for Switzerland," said Economics Minister Parmlin during the presentation of the government's tourism strategy. Keystone/Anthony Anex

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin has presented a government strategy to make the Swiss tourism sector more sustainable.

He said the policy approach would remain unchanged but take into account the impact of the Covid-19 crisis to keep a competitive edge.

“We don’t’ need a revolution,” Parmelin told a news conference on Wednesday. “It’s about bringing up to date a successful strategy.”

He added the aim was not to return to a situation before the Covid crisis “at any cost” but to face challenges and set priorities, notably to improve conditions for the tourism industry.

Parmelin also highlighted moves towards more digitalisation and sustainability as well as the government’s investment programmes in the tourism sector.

“We want to make Switzerland a leader in sustainable tourism,” he said.

He also referred to a plan to re-launch business travel and urban tourism in Switzerland.

The updated strategy serves a basis for the government tourism policy over the next three years.

In September, the government announced a CHF60 million ($65.7 million) financial package to help the tourism sector recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Latest figures from the Federal Statistics Office show that the tourism sector made up 2.8% of Switzerland’s GDP in 2019.