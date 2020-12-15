Inside Geneva: the state of humanitarian aid

In a year where crises seem to be everywhere, how will help get to those who need it? And are we even approaching humanitarian aid in the right way?

The latest episode of the Inside Geneva podcast features a discussion on the state of humanitarian aid with host Imogen Foulkes and guests Rein Paulsen of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Julie Billaud of Geneva's Graduate Institute, and analyst Daniel Warner.

External Content





