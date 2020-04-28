Navigation

Inside Geneva podcast Pandemics and power

The latest episode of the Inside Geneva podcast looks at how the relationship between leader and citizen has changed amid the threat from Covid-19.

Host Imogen Foulkes discusses the pandemic and power with Ken Roth of Human Rights Watch and Meg Davis of Geneva's Graduate Institute, as well as analyst Daniel Warner.

