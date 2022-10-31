Lula election ‘victory for Brazilian rain forest and indigenous people’

Lula's return to power in Brazil has restored hope for environmental and social reasons. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Swiss politicians and NGOs have welcomed the presidential election victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil.

This content was published on October 31, 2022 - 18:57

swissinfo.ch/mga

While there was no reaction from the Swiss government, several political parties took to social media to celebrate Lula’s success and the end of Jair Bolsonaro’s rightwing presidency.

The centre-left Social Democratic Party tweeted that the result is a “victory of democracy, for more social justice and climate protection”.

The Green Party spoke of an “election victory that gives hope - for democracy, human rights, global climate protection”.

“There is now hope that the situation will improve for the indigenous communities and the protection of the environment,” stated Julia Büsser, campaign manager for the Society for Threatened Peoples.

The NGO lamented that under Bolsonaro’s tenure, destruction of the Amazon rain forest increased along with deaths of many indigenous people who live there.

Greenpeace said it welcomed the election result but pointed out that Bolsonaro’s party still had control of Brazil’s Congress.

Lula’s return to power carries the hopes of many people that environmental destruction will slow in Brazil.

The presidential election campaign was contentious and frequently violent. In Switzerland, supporters of both factions had to be separated by police while demonstrating in favour of their preferred candidate.





