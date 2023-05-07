New Swiss Papal Guard recruits sworn in

New recruits for the Pontifical Guard were sworn in at the weekend. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

The Pontifical Swiss Guard received 23 new recruits at a swearing-in ceremony at the Vatican on Saturday.

Viola Amherd, Defence Minister and Vice-President of Switzerland, attended the ceremony and held talks with Pope Francis and Commander of the Guard, Christoph Graf.

Last month, Switzerland officially opened its new embassy to the Vatican, ending nine years of diplomatic links being conducted via Slovenia.

Switzerland has had diplomatic representation to the Holy See for more than 30 years ago, but relations have endured some difficult momentsExternal link over the years.

In 2022 a Swiss foundation and the Vatican agreed the terms of the first phase for the renovation of the Papal Swiss Guard barracksExternal link.

The CHF45 million ($50 million) modernisation of three 19th-century buildings that house the Papal Guard and its administrative headquarters is expected to start in 2026.





