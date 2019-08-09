Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Pan-European sweep Swiss help European police catch child traffickers

Europol building in The Hague

Europol in The Hague supported an operation by 17 countries including Switzerland. 

(Keystone)

Switzerland has participated in a big operation by European police against human trafficking which resulted in the arrest of 70 people, according to Europol. 

“Europol supported a pan-European operation against trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, forced begging and labour exploitation,” the European Union’s police cooperation body said in a press releaseexternal link on Friday. Overall results included 34 arrests for “trafficking of human beings” and 36 arrests for “other offences such as robbery, dissemination of child sexual exploitation material and facilitation of illegal immigration”.

More than 127,000 individuals, 63,800 vehicles and 1,100 locations were checked between 17 and 23 June 2019 across the participating countries, according to Europol. “Law enforcement authorities searched private properties, commercial establishments, hotels, buses and train stations, ferry ports, airports and border crossings”.

Pan-European collaboration also allowed identification of 206 potential victims, 53 of which were confirmed to be minors. These activities “enabled the initiation of 31 new cases of human trafficking across the different participating countries”, says Europol. 

The operation was led by the UK and included 15 EU countries plus Switzerland and Iceland.

Counselling service Human trafficking remains a problem for Switzerland

A support group for female migrants provided care for 108 new cases of human trafficking in Switzerland last year. The “Advocacy and Support for ...

This content was published on May 20, 2019 5:37 PM


Keystone-SDA/jc

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters