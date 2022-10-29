Report: German politicians criticise Switzerland over Ukraine ammo veto

Germany has promised Ukraine the delivery of 30 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft tanks, the first of which arrived in July. However, the Ukrainian army reportedly needs more ammunition for its Gepard tanks. Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Politicians in Germany have warned of consequences if the Swiss government does not allow the re-export of Swiss-made tank ammunition that Berlin wants to send to Ukraine, it has been reported.

“It is completely incomprehensible that Switzerland is not reconsidering its position,” German Christian Democrat parliamentarian Roderich Kiesewetter, an influential member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, toldExternal link the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper on Saturday, regarding the current ammunition controversy between the two countries.

Switzerland is under pressure from Germany to review its veto over the re-export of Swiss-made tank ammunition that Berlin wants to send to Ukraine so Gepard anti-aircraft tanks that Germany is providing to Ukraine can protect grain exports.

Germany’s defence minister, Christine Lambrecht, has reportedly written to her Swiss counterpart, Viola Amherd, asking her to allow the ammunition deliveries that Berlin and Ukraine consider as essential.

Kiesewetter warned that any country that failed to assist in this area cannot be viewed as a reliable partner. “This behaviour also harms Switzerland itself in the long term,” he noted.

Henning Otte, also a Christian Democrat and deputy chairman of the Defence Committee, echoed this position. “Switzerland must not abstain on the issue of supporting Ukraine with ammunition,” he told the paper.

His colleague and committee member, Serap Güler, added: “With all due respect to Swiss neutrality, Switzerland cannot and must not put up with watching a people being annihilated. It's not about Switzerland supplying Ukraine with ammunition, it's about Germany allowing it.”

Marcus Faber, of the liberal Free Democratic Party, was more critical.

“If re-exports are impossible in a case like this, I don't think we can get any more armaments from Switzerland in the future,” he declared.

Swiss armaments producers, such as Ruag, Rheinmetall and Mowag, are important suppliers to Germany. Over the past ten years, Germany has bought military goods from Switzerland worth CHF1.4 billion, or 23% of all exports during this period.

The German defence minister is essentially asking the Swiss government to review a decision taken in June, which re-confirmed neutral Switzerland’s policy of not supplying arms to conflict zones.

Neutral Switzerland requires countries that buy Swiss arms to seek permission to re-export them. According to Swiss law, exports of war material must be refused if the country of destination is involved in an international armed conflict.

In April Switzerland vetoed the re-export of 12,400 rounds of Swiss-made ammunition used in 30 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks that Germany sent to Ukraine. In summer it also rejected Denmark's bid to provide 22 Swiss-made Piranha III infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

Swiss government spokesperson André Simonazzi told the paper that the minister’s letter would be answered "promptly" by the Swiss federal department responsible for arms exports.

