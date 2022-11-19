Swiss army gets ready for largest military exercise in a generation

A military exercise of a similar size on Swiss soil last took place in 1989. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

The army will mobilise 5,000 soldiers in an exercise, dubbed “PILUM 22”, that has taken two years to prepare.

Four mechanised battalions, along with a logistics battalion and a mountain infantry troop, will undertake the training between November 22-29. Other formations that will participate in the exercise include an electronic warfare group and a Special Forces Command detachment.

The army wants to evaluate its capacity to defend the country and its inhabitants in case of armed conflict, including on the ground, in what will be the institution’s biggest military exercise since 1989. It will provide the military brass with lessons on the current status of land forces and how they should develop in the future.

The army on Friday appealed to the public for its understanding in case of noise and traffic disruptions across five cantons where the exercise will take place – Bern, Solothurn, Aargau, Lucerne and Zurich – and set up a hotline (0800 0800 85) where residents can register their concerns.

