Swiss block German request to deliver ammo to Ukraine

The SonntagsZeitung paper reports that authorities in Bern rejected – on the basis of neutrality – two recent requests by Germany to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Kiev.

“Both Germany’s inquiries were answered in the negative, with reference to Swiss neutrality and the binding rejection criteria of the law on war material,” a spokesman for the Swiss State Secretariat of Economic Affairs (SECO) told the newspaper on Sunday.

SECO did not confirm whether the requests were related to ammunition used in Marder infantry fighting vehicles – tanks coveted by Kiev and which are currently part of debates in Germany about sending military material to Ukraine.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week has faced heavy criticism for his government’s reluctance to deliver heavy weapons to Kiev to defend against Russian attacks, as other NATO members step up shipments.

Scholz has said Germany’s military stocks are too depleted to send any heavy battlefield weapons like tanks and howitzers while those the German industry has said it could supply could not easily be put into use.

No re-exports without approval

Swiss neutrality and weapons export rules however prohibit sending arms to countries engaged in a civil war or an international conflict. Arms sales are also bound by a “declaration of non-re-exportationExternal link”, which stops Swiss-made weapons from being forwarded to another country without the prior approval of SECO.

While Swiss neutrality has been the subject of debate since the country decided to join in with European Union sanctions against Russia, the question of weapons exports is clearer, and it ruled out sending arms to Poland last month.

A report by the NZZ newspaper last month also claimed that the Swiss foreign ministry had asked NATO-member Canada to withdrawExternal link a request it had made to fly weapons from the UK to Italy via Swiss air space.

