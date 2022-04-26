Swiss Covid crisis management deemed ‘basically good’

A government decision to ban access to old people's homes during the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic was criticised by experts. Keystone/Davide Agosta

The crisis management of the Swiss health authorities has been given good marks despite criticism over the level of preparedness and certain restrictive measures during the pandemic.

A report said that the national and the cantonal governments coped ‘basically well’ with the Covid-19 pandemic and that the policy was adequate.

However, the experts criticised the authorities were not fully prepared for the crisis and that notably the closure of schools from March to May in 2020 was unnecessary.

More criticism was levelled at the authorities for limiting access to old people’s homes, as well as for banning certain surgeries in hospitals.

A lack of a digital strategy for the crisis management and a shortage of protective material, notably hygiene face masks, was also pointed out in the reportExternal link published on Tuesday.

The Swiss government in particular came in for criticism, including its decision to delegate the crisis management to the 26 cantons in summer 2020.

The lack of coordination between the national and cantonal authorities resulted in a renewed spike in Covid cases in autumn and winter 2021, according to the experts.

The experts said the high quality of the Swiss health system had always been assured during the first phase of the pandemic and the anti-Covid restrictions had been accepted by the large parts of the public.

The eight-week national lockdown in 2020 was also considered judicious.

The study was compiled by representatives of research institutes, consultancies, universities as well as a law firm.

It was commissioned by the health office and covered the period from March 2020 to July 2021 but doesn’t include the second year of the pandemic.

