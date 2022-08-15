Swiss government to launch trial with Instagram account

Soon on Instagram: the Swiss government plans to open an account to increase its visibility on social media channels. © Keystone/Christian Beutler

The Swiss government is extending its presence on social media and will open an account on the international photo and video sharing platform.

This content was published on August 15, 2022 - 17:47

swissinfo.ch/ug

The Federal Chancellery said a pilot project with the Instagram service was planned for October.

The aim was to reach out to people who use social media, particularly among the 16 to 35 age group, a spokeswoman told the Keystone- SDA news agency on Monday.

She said the seven-member Swiss government would publish its decisions and important background information through the service, which is owned by the American Facebook company, now known as Meta Platforms.

The trial is part of the government’s communications strategy decided last year to increase the visibility of the work of the ministers and the presidency, the spokeswoman added.

The government has already been present on the online video sharing and social media platform YouTube and the social networking service Twitter.

An estimated 2.5 million people in Switzerland (of a total population of 8.7 million) have an Instagram account, according to the Keystone-SDA.

In 2019, more 80% of the national governments around the world were present on Instagram.

Articles in this story A global stress test for freedom of expression

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative