Swiss minister grounded because French misread plane ID

Hobby pilot Alain Berset appears to have done everything correctly. He was forced to land as a result of a mistake by the French aviation authorities. ©keystone/peter Schneider

French aviation authorities reportedly mistook a letter in the registration number of the Cessna being flown by Swiss Interior Minister Alain Berset over a restricted military area. As a result Berset did not react to French warnings, triggering a military response.

This content was published on July 25, 2022 - 09:49

Keystone-SDA/ts

Berset’s plane was forced to landExternal link by the French military after he accidentally flew too close to the Avord military airbase in central France on July 5. He was allowed to continue his private flight after identifying himself and showing the necessary customs approvals.

However, the SonntagsZeitung revealedExternal link that during his flight from Ecuvillens near Fribourg to Châtellerault in western France Berset was called three times by radio with the aircraft identification “HB-TOR”. But the identification of his rented aircraft was actually “HB-TDR”,

Aviation experts told the newspaper that Berset had not responded to the call because he didn’t think the authorities’ alerts were meant for him. Berset did not make a statement on the report. The interior ministry and the French Embassy in Bern also did not want to comment on the report when asked by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA.

The incident generated a lot of coverage in the Swiss media, with reactions ranging from amusement to calls for Berset’s resignation.

Berset has held a pilot’s licence since 2009 and occasionally rents light aircraft for private flights, according to the interior ministry.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative