Swiss public broadcaster no longer has staff in Moscow
Following the introduction of strict new information laws in Russia, the Swiss public broadcaster SRF no longer has journalists reporting directly from Moscow.This content was published on March 5, 2022 - 19:23
“Due to the restrictive conditions for correspondents and the threatening consequences for them, SRF currently no longer has staff members on site in Russia,” the broadcaster said on Saturday. It told the Keystone-SDA news agency that it would be regularly re-assessing the situation.
The German-language public television and radio channel is part of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), also the parent company of SWI swissinfo.ch.
RTS, the French-language public broadcaster in Switzerland, did not have any permanent presence in Moscow.
On Friday evening the Russian Parliament voted a series of new laws according to which the publication of intentionally “fake” news about the Russian military can be penalised by up to 15 years in prison.
It is also now a criminal offence to publicly disparage the Russian army. The rules apply not just to Russian journalists and broadcasters but to foreign outlets too. Facebook and several other websites have been blocked in Russia.
The BBC, CNN, and German public broadcasters ARD and ZDF have also suspended their reporting from Russia in the past days.
