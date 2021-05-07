Swiss to develop Covid-19 certificate by end of June

The certificate will be available to anyone who has been vaccinated, has recovered from or has recently tested negative for coronavirus Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

A system for issuing a forgery-proof Covid-19 certificate on request will be available by the end of June to anyone in Switzerland who has been vaccinated, has recovered from or has recently tested negative for coronavirus.

May 7, 2021

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statementExternal link on Friday it had chosen an in-house solution proposed by the Federal Office of Information Technology, Systems and Telecommunication (FOITT).

A decisive factor in the selection was that the solution is “compatible with the EU’s Digital Green Certificate, secure, uses the simplest possible technology, and is developed using open source code”.

The health office added that the Swiss Medical Association and the Swiss Pharmacists Association Pharmasuisse were involved in the project. Doctors’ surgeries, pharmacies, hospitals and vaccination centres are the central contact points for Covid vaccinations and tests, and in future also for Covid certificates.

The health office pointed out that Switzerland was also involved in the World Health Organization (WHO) project to develop an internationally recognised certificate (Smart Vaccination Certificate).



