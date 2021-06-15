Switzerland commits further to Sudan democratic transition

Sudan is undergoing a transition to democracy after the overthrow of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Switzerland has held further talks with Sudan about securing peace and stability in the African country following a regime change.

This content was published on June 15, 2021 - 17:01

swissinfo.ch/mga

A delegation of Swiss diplomats, led by Ambassador Siri Walt, tackled the subjects of peacebuilding, development and migration cooperation and debt relief during the talks in Khartoum from June 13-14.

This was the third round of talks following those in Bern in 2018 and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in 2017.

Switzerland is committed to supporting a smooth transition to democracy in Sudan after former President Omar al-Bashir was deposed in 2019. The objective is part of Switzerland’s Sub-Saharan Africa Strategy 2021-2024.

This includes involvement with the United Nations’ UNITAMS mission and the Sudan country programme of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“Switzerland will continue to use its influence within the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to support economic reforms in Sudan, including the debt relief process,” the Swiss government stated on TuesdayExternal link.

Diplomatic relations between Switzerland and Sudan have existed since 1960. A Swiss representation was opened in Khartoum 60 years ago.

Switzerland also helped facilitate the 2005 peace agreement between the Sudanese government and the South Sudanese rebel movement.