Switzerland confirms UN Security Council priorities

Switzerland will use its historic seat on the United Nations Security Council to promote sustainable peace and the protection of civilians in conflict regions, address climate security and promote greater transparency at the UN body.

Switzerland will take up its non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the first time in its history on January 1, 2023. The Alpine state was voted on to the important international forumExternal link earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the government confirmed its key targetsExternal link during Switzerland’s term.

The first goal is to promote peacebuilding and conflict protection and to push for respect for human rights, the protection of minorities and the equal participation of women in crisis prevention and peace processes.

Switzerland will also aim to strengthen humanitarian law during conflicts, focusing on food security, human rights and the rights of minorities, and the protection of refugees in conflict regions.

Another goal is to push for changes in the way the Security Council functions. “Switzerland has been campaigning for more transparency, accountability and the inclusion of non-members in the work of the body for almost 15 years.”

Switzerland will also campaign for the theme of climate security to be more firmly anchored in the Security Council’s decision-making process.

For the 77th United Nations General Assembly, that runs September 19-22 this year, Switzerland will focus on addressing the impact of the Ukraine war, promoting international law and an effective UN system and sustainable development.

