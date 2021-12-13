Switzerland drops money laundering probe into ex-Spanish king

Juan Carlos, pictured here in 2014, abidictaed from the Spainish throne the same year following a string of scandals. Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Geneva prosecutors have dropped a criminal investigation into suspected money laundering against former Spanish king Juan Carlos.

This content was published on December 13, 2021 - 13:33

swissinfo.ch/mga

Investigators said there was not enough evidence to support claims that a $100 million (CHF92 million) payment from Saudi Arabia to Juan Carlos amounted to bribery.

It has been claimed that the $100 million represented a kickback to Juan Carlos in connection with a Saudi rail project that was awarded to a Spanish business consortium.

The money was sent to an account at the Swiss bank Mirabaud in the name of the Lucum Foundation in Panama.

A large part of that sum was then transferred to another Swiss bank in the Bahamas, to an account controlled by Juan Carlos’s former lover Corinna Zu Zein-Wittgenstein (who is also known by her maiden name, Larsen).

On Monday, the Geneva prosecutor’s office formally ended its three-year probe by stating that there is insufficient evidence to lay charges of aggravated money laundering.

Bank Mirabaud was fined CHF50,000 for failing to report the involvement of Corinna Zu Zein-Wittgenstein and the suspicious nature of the money flows. The bank was also ordered to pay CHF150,000 legal costs.

Juan Carlos abdicated the crown of Spain to his son Felipe in June 2014, following a string of highly publicised scandals.