Switzerland offers Moldova more funds to cope with refugees
Switzerland has given Moldova an extra CHF2 million ($2 million) to help the eastern European country cope with a wave of refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.This content was published on March 22, 2022 - 17:21
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said Switzerland would “react pragmatically and unbureaucratically to the major current challenges” being faced by Moldova as the war in Ukraine rages on.
Switzerland has already set aside a quarter of its CHF80 million humanitarian aid budget to help countries near to Ukraine house refugees. More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine to escape Russian invading forces.
Some of the staff from Switzerland’s abandoned Kyiv embassyExternal link have relocated to Moldova.
A 14-strong Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit, including a paediatrician, nurse and midwife, have been stationed in Moldova since March 7.
On Tuesday, Cassis ended a two-day visit to Poland and Moldova to assess the refugee situation.
