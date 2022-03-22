Switzerland offers Moldova more funds to cope with refugees

More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine for neighbouring countries. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland has given Moldova an extra CHF2 million ($2 million) to help the eastern European country cope with a wave of refugees from neighbouring Ukraine.

This content was published on March 22, 2022 - 17:21

swissinfo.ch/mga

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said Switzerland would “react pragmatically and unbureaucratically to the major current challenges” being faced by Moldova as the war in Ukraine rages on.

Switzerland has already set aside a quarter of its CHF80 million humanitarian aid budget to help countries near to Ukraine house refugees. More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine to escape Russian invading forces.

Some of the staff from Switzerland’s abandoned Kyiv embassyExternal link have relocated to Moldova.

A 14-strong Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit, including a paediatrician, nurse and midwife, have been stationed in Moldova since March 7.

On Tuesday, Cassis ended a two-day visit to Poland and Moldova to assess the refugee situation.

Articles in this story How neutral is Switzerland, really?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative