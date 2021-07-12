Switzerland sends Covid medical assistance to Mongolia

A Mongolian woman casts her vote at a polling station in Ulaanbaatar on June 9, when Mongolia was holding a presidential election. Keystone / Byamba-ochir Byambasuren

Swiss Humanitarian Aid has sent 40 respirators and 45 oxygen concentrators to the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, with a total value of around CHF850,000 ($930,000).

This content was published on July 12, 2021 - 17:13

“In view of the public health situation in Mongolia and in response to a request for assistance from the Mongolian authorities, Swiss Humanitarian AidExternal link has decided to support the country in its efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,” the foreign ministry said in a statementExternal link on Monday.

A federal plane left Dübendorf military air base outside Zurich for Ulaanbaatar on Monday. In addition to the 40 respirators provided by the Swiss Armed Forces Pharmacy, the shipment also includes 45 oxygen concentrators.

The equipment will be received in Ulaanbaatar by the local authorities and then transported to various sites, in particular to hospitals specialising in care for women and children. The Swiss representation in Mongolia is in close contact with the authorities to ensure that humanitarian goods are distributed fairly based on need, in accordance with humanitarian principles, the foreign ministry said.

The shipment sent to Mongolia is the fourth delivery of humanitarian goods from Switzerland to Asia in the past few weeks. Swiss Humanitarian Aid, which is part of the foreign ministry, has already sent 13 tonnes of relief supplies to India (May 6), 30 tonnes to Nepal (May 21) and 16 tonnes to Sri Lanka (June 7).