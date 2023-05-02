Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Turks in Switzerland head to the polls

A man at a rally in Istanbul ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections set to take place on May 14 Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey have begun for the more than 100,000 Turks in Switzerland. They have until 9pm on Sunday to cast their votes for the elections on May 14.

This content was published on May 2, 2023
Keystone-SDA/ts

Three voting centres – at the embassy in Bern, the consulate general in Geneva and the Zurich Exhibition Centre – opened their doors on Saturday, the Turkish embassy in Switzerland told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. They will remain open until May 7.

+ What’s at stake in Turkey’s upcoming elections?

There are 105,820 Turkish voters registered in Switzerland, the embassy said, based on figures from the Supreme Turkish Electoral Council. A total of 64 million voters in Turkey and around the world have been called to the polls for an election that has been seen as a referendum against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This is the first time Erdogan is running against a united opposition.

In the 2018 presidential election, Erdogan came out on top in Switzerland with 37.2% of the vote, compared with 31.9% for the candidate of the social democratic CHP, Muharrem Ince, and 27.5% for the candidate of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), Selahattin Demirtas.

Erdogan’s result was judged “poor” at the time by the president of the federation of Turkish associations in French-speaking Switzerland, Celâl Bayar.

In the parliamentary elections, Erdogan’s Islamic-conservative AKP received 31.3% of the votes of Turks in Switzerland and was overtaken by the HDP with 40.8%. The CHP, founded by the father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, received 17.29%.

A year earlier, Turks in Switzerland rejected Erdogan’s proposed draft constitution with almost 62% of the vote. The bill ultimately won a narrow victory.

Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Newsletters
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Weekly top stories

Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

Weekly

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.