Quality of life The city of Baden wins the Wakker Heritage Prize

Baden

Baden was praised for investing in improving its public spaces.

(Keystone / Gaetan Bally)

The northern Swiss city of Baden has been awarded the annual Wakker Prize by the Swiss Heritage Society for improving the quality of life of its residents. 

The city of around 20,000 inhabitants was lauded for freeing its old town of traffic and investing in improving its public spaces.  

“Thanks to the willingness of the authorities and the citizens of Baden, pedestrian-friendly streets and squares free of traffic now make the city centre a pleasant place to live,” said the Swiss Heritage Society on Tuesday.  

“The city’s historic parks and gardens are carefully maintained according to the principles of heritage preservation and new public spaces have been created in the development areas.” 

The Swiss Heritage Societyexternal link also lauded the city’s "visionary policy", the "continuous planning" and the "willingness of the citizens to vote for budgets to make the city centre more attractive". The city's commitment to invest in zones outside the city centre that are not necessarily profitable came in for special praise.  

The official presentation of the prize, worth CHF20,000 ($20,600), will take place on June 27 at a public ceremony. Every year, Swiss Heritage awards the Wakker Prize to a municipality or, exceptionally, to a cultural organisation,external linkas was the case in 2018

SDA-Keystone/ac

