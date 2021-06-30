Data ‘light’ Covid-19 certificate to launch in Switzerland

Certificates are designed to grant uninfected people access to events and to travel. Keystone / Valentin Flauraud

A new type of Covid-19 certificate will be available in Switzerland from next month that hides personal health data from prying eyes.

This content was published on June 30, 2021 - 13:30

swissinfo.ch/mga

The “light” certificate will be an electronic copy of the original Covid-19 document. It will prove that the original certificate was issued without revealing such information as which vaccine was administered.

It was designed at the request of the Swiss data protection commissioner who was concerned that personal health data could be obtained by third parties using certain apps.

The light certificate will be available from July 12, the Federal Office for Information Technology said on WednesdayExternal link. Unlike the original document, it can only be used in Switzerland.

Switzerland started issuing forgery-proof Covid-19 certificates earlier this month for people who have been vaccinated, who have recovered from the virus or have tested negative.

It is intended to be compatible with similar documents that are being issued within the European Union.

