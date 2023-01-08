Data centres account for 4% of Swiss electricity usage

High-energy: inside a Swisscom data centre in Lausanne. © Keystone/ Valentin Flauraud

Data centres are expanding rapidly in Switzerland, and such facilities already account for 4% of national energy usage – more than the farming sector.

January 8, 2023

SonntagsZeitung/dos

The SonntagsZeitung reports on Sunday that Switzerland is now home to 86 data centres, and only Netherlands has a higher rate per capita in Europe.

The paper also cites a 2021 study by the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts which estimates that the energy usage of such centres will double in the next five years, mirroring trends worldwide.

“Politicians generally underestimate this development,” Professor Adrian Altenburger of the Lucerne University told the newspaper. “The energy needs of these centres are going to massively increase in the coming years.”

The International Energy Agency (IEA) meanwhile estimated that in 2021 data centres used 1% of global energy needs. In Ireland, home to many tech giants, such centres account for 14% of national energy, a figure which could increase to 27% by 2029.

Climate impact

With many countries unable to supply clean energy to power the centres, they thus also play a role in environmental damage, the SonntagsZeitung writes: the IEA reckons they already account for as much CO2 emissions as the entire aviation industry.

In Switzerland, where much of the home-produced electricity comes from hydro power, and where plans to invest heavily in solar-power are underway, the climate footprint of data centres can be kept somewhat lower, the paper writes. However, Altenburger wants authorities to better regulate the planning permissions for such centres in order to ensure a maximum in energy efficiency.

