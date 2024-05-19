Swiss hotel industry reflects on a successful winter season
The Swiss hotel industry enjoyed a successful winter season, according to a survey conducted by the industry association Hotelleriesuisse. Nearly half of the accommodations reported an increase in turnover compared to the previous year, Hotelleriesuisse announced on Sunday.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
The record 2022-2023 season was once again surpassed in the recent winter season, Hotelleriesuisse stated. According to the survey, a quarter of establishments recorded lower turnover, particularly urban hotels and hostels. These urban accommodations were less satisfied with the winter season than those in Alpine regions.
This could be due to the increase in rooms and beds in available in urban areas, which led to a decline in occupancy rates despite a record number of overnight stays. According to the survey, businesses also expected positive figures overall for summer 2024. Here too, however, the forecasts in urban areas are more subdued. According to the survey, prices for overnight hotel stays will also rise in 2024.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
Swiss village of Lauterbrunnen mulls Venice-style tourist entry charge
This content was published on
Lauterbrunnen, with its Instagram-friendly Alpine waterfalls and cliffs, is a victim of overtourism. It is now considering whether to follow Venice and start charging day-trippers for access.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.