Swiss hotel industry reflects on a successful winter season

Urban hotels were less satisfied with the winter season than those in Alpine regions. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

The Swiss hotel industry enjoyed a successful winter season, according to a survey conducted by the industry association Hotelleriesuisse. Nearly half of the accommodations reported an increase in turnover compared to the previous year, Hotelleriesuisse announced on Sunday.

The record 2022-2023 season was once again surpassed in the recent winter season, Hotelleriesuisse stated. According to the survey, a quarter of establishments recorded lower turnover, particularly urban hotels and hostels. These urban accommodations were less satisfied with the winter season than those in Alpine regions.

This could be due to the increase in rooms and beds in available in urban areas, which led to a decline in occupancy rates despite a record number of overnight stays. According to the survey, businesses also expected positive figures overall for summer 2024. Here too, however, the forecasts in urban areas are more subdued. According to the survey, prices for overnight hotel stays will also rise in 2024.

