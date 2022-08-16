ETH Zurich remains top Swiss university in Shanghai ranking

ETH Zurich scored highly in this year's ranking for its studies into civil engineering, water resources, environmental science and engineering, and automation and control. © Keystone / Walter Bieri

The federal technology institute ETH Zurich has been ranked the best Swiss university in the 2022 Academic Ranking of World Universities, also known as the Shanghai ranking, taking 20th spot.

ETH Zurich moved up one place since last year and scored highly for its studies in civil engineering, water resources, environmental science and engineering, and automation and control.

The University of Zurich was ranked 59th, the University of Geneva 62nd and the University of Basel 83rd in the prestigious university ranking.External link The Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), meanwhile, dropped out of the top 100; last year it came 91st.

This year’s ranking was again dominated by American universities: Harvard (1st), Stanford (2nd) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) (3rd), University of California, Berkeley (5th) and Princeton (6th). British universities Cambridge (4th) and Oxford (7th) also featured in the top ten.

Along with the QS and Times Higher Education rankings, Shanghai is one of the most cited indicators of university quality. It is based on six criteria, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals; the number of highly cited researchers and the number of articles published in journals Nature and Science.

