Immune health Many Swiss don’t know the facts about vaccinations

'Doctor, will this give me diabetes?'

Most people in Switzerland are misinformed about vaccinations, according to a federally commissioned academic study.

On Sunday, newspaper NZZ am Sonntagexternal link reported that more than half of the Swiss population doesn’t know the facts about vaccinations. The article refers to a representative, not-yet-published survey conducted by the University of Luganoexternal link on behalf of the Federal Office of Public Healthexternal link.

+ Measles cases are on the rise in Switzerland

For example, when survey participants were asked, “True or false? The immune system is not burdened by numerous vaccinations during childhood”, 23% answered “false” and 33% said “not sure”, although the correct, scientifically based answer is “true” – found the researchers. And 11% of those surveyed agreed with the demonstrably false statement that vaccinations could trigger diseases such as autism, multiple sclerosis and diabetes.

The NZZ am Sonntag pointed out that popular skepticism is fed by radical vaccination opponents, who dominate the discourse on internet platforms.

Shots in Switzerland Vaccine scepticism – a phenomenon in affluent societies

Some parents in Switzerland decide not to have their children vaccinated, which prevents the full eradication of certain diseases. Why?


