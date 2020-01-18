



Defence Minister Viola Amherd, as seen in parliament in December 2019

(Keystone / Peter Klaunzer)

Defence Minister Viola Amherd has admitted to Swiss public television that she usually uses her iPhone rather than the special encrypted phone given to cabinet ministers. Experts have raised security concerns.

In 2013 it was revealed that the American NSA (National Security Agency) was listening inexternal link to German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s mobile phone. It is not known whether this was ever the case for Swiss ministers, but since then security measures around communication have been tightened.

This, says Swiss public television SRFexternal link, includes members of the Federal Council, Switzerland’s ruling body, having special “crypto” mobile phones, which do not use public mobile telephone networks – and are therefore more resistant to eavesdropping.

+ Our 2013 report on the government tightening phone security

But in an interview with pupils for SRF, Amherdexternal link - who has been a minister since January 2019 - said that she had “not yet used this mobile phone”. In reply to the question whether she telephoned using a secure line when in the federal parliament building, she said that she telephonedexternal link, “almost only using the iPhone”.

Reaction

For Ueli Maurer,external link professor of computer science and head of the information security and cryptography research group at the Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH Zurich), this raises some security concerns.

“I would expect that ministers would use these encrypted telephones to communicate with each other. It’s surprising that Viola Amherd has never used it, but it’s certainly not a disaster,” Maurer told SRFexternal link.

Maurer believes that foreign secret services would listen in to the Swiss defence minister’s conversations. “Of course our most important people are in the focus of the NSA, I am absolutely sure about that,” he said in the interview.

Intelligence services systematically try and get as much information as they can. “If you use unencrypted communication, then there will be people listening in,” said the professor. Top secret issues should not be discussed on smart phones, he said.

SRF/ilj

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram