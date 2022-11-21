Asian long-horned beetle infestation detected in Switzerland

The Asian long-horned beetle (Anoplophora glabripennis) is an invasive species native to Asia, classified as a particularly dangerous pest. It is mainly a threat to forests. Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

A large infestation of Asian long-horned beetles, which causes major damage to trees and forests, has been reported in central Switzerland.

This content was published on November 21, 2022 - 11:56

The Swiss authorities said numerous trees infested with Asian long-horned beetles had been discovered in Zell in canton Lucerne in August. Around 180 trees were felled, of which 75 were infested, the Federal Office for the Environment saidExternal link on Monday.

The Zell case is the fifth reported outbreak of Asian long-horned beetles but “one of the largest in Switzerland”, it said.

According to initial analyses, the arrival of the beetle in this area dates back at least six years, the environment office said. The beetles generally arrive via wooden building material packaging from Asia.

No danger to humans

The Asian long-horned beetle (Anoplophora glabripennis) is an invasive species native to Asia, classified as a particularly dangerous pest. It is mainly a threat to forests. It poses no danger to humans and animals. The black beetle with small light spots and long antennae measures about 2.5-3.5 centimetres long. It attacks shrubs and maple, birch, horse chestnut or willow trees.

The environment office urged residents to notify the authorities of traces or specimens of the beetle to combat its spread.

