Covid entry requirements at Swiss border return to normal on May 2

On Monday May 2 Switzerland will lift all remaining Covid-related entry requirements for travellers entering the country, regardless of their country of origin.

This content was published on April 22, 2022 - 09:55

As of May 2, the “usual rules” for entering Switzerland will again apply, writesExternal link the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) on its website. It tweeted the news on Thursday evening.

Until now, all countries outside the Schengen zone, apart from a list of exceptions, have been deemed “high-risk” by the SEM, meaning tourists from these countries or people looking to apply for a job in Switzerland were unable to enter under normal procedures.

A long list of exceptions to this rule has applied, however: for example people 18 or younger, people transiting through Switzerland, or people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with a vaccine approved by Switzerland, the European Union or the World Health Organization.

No more measures

In February the government lifted the requirement for inbound travellers to provide proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test, and to complete an entry form. However, the SEM later clarified that this did not apply to countries still deemed “high-risk”.

On April 1 the government lifted all remaining domestic measures to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, notably dropping a mask requirement on public transport and a five-day isolation period for infected people.

More information on who exactly can enter Switzerland and under which conditions is found on the government’s official TravelcheckExternal link app and SEM’s websiteExternal link.

